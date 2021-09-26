“I was at peace to hit like this”

It was with a bold goal by center forward Jael that Ceará rediscovered the path of victories in Brasileirão and had its first triumph under the command of also former Grêmio player Tiago Nunes. This Saturday, in front of the Chapecoense lantern, “Cruel” decreed the victory of his team hitting a cavadinha penalty against former Colorado Keiller, who also shone in the game with several difficult defenses.

See the goal scored by Jael in Ceará 1×0 Chapecoense:

“I’ve already scored other goals like this with cavadinha. I was convinced to do that, I was at peace to hit like that. It serves to crown our work. And I was happy to score”, explained the former Grêmio center forward in an interview with Premiere after the match.

The victory at home makes Ceará more relieved within the Brasileirão table now with 28 points, in 10th place, far from the “confusion” involving relegation. Chapecoense, on the other hand, remains buried in the lantern with only 10 points, without showing any signs of reaction.

