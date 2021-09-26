‘I went to make fun and I got sick,’ says Marcio Garcia about kissing in Bolsonaro

The presenter Marcio Garcia spoke about a video in which he appears kissing President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). In the Conversation with Bial, he did not make it clear whether he voted for Bolsonaro. “I went to make fun of him and got it wrong,” he says.

During the conversation, Pedro Bial wanted to know how Marcio sees the government of Bolsonaro. “I’m that guy… I always try to see the best in everyone, I say this to my children: even the person who is a prisoner of In fact, caged, incarcerated, I think everyone deserves to be heard. I hate to judge, let alone condemn,” said the presenter in response.

It was at this moment that he spoke of the video with the kiss, which went viral last year. “There’s a story of mine that a lot of people must have seen, I can talk openly, a kiss I gave Bolsonaro. That was an event,” he recalled.

He says the scene was a joke. “I played with him because of homophobia. He asked for a photo, and I said: ‘Only if you kiss, but you won’t fall in love because I’m already married.’ because what was registered was the kissing scene,” he lamented.

Afterwards, Marcio said he has no “pet politician”. “I’ve already approached other politicians, who I even defended at some point. What’s left of this story? I don’t have a pet policy and I never will,” he said, affirming that he will never blindly defend any politician, even if he has supported him.

He also said that he will always “cheer” for Brazil. “And I’m always going to cheer, because I live here. I’ve already thought about moving from Brazil, yes. I don’t want to move from the country and I hope it works out,” he guaranteed.

The presenter stated that polarization is not good for the country and said that both left and right have good and bad sides. “I think both, speaking openly here, right and left… I’m not on the right, but I’m not on the left either. I might be more biased to one side. Both sides have a good side and a bad side.” .