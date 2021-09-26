Ibovespa retreats this morning; refrigerators resist on the rise By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade is down 1.07% this morning, at 112,847 points near 10:17 am, with almost all assets falling. Méliuz (SA:), Localiza (SA:) and Americanas (SA:) lead the lows, while Minerva (SA:), JBS (SA:) and BRF (SA:) are among the few highs.

BRF and Marfrig (SA:) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) issued an opinion approving, without restrictions, the acquisition of BRF shares by Marfrig Global Foods. In June, the processor increased its stake in the food company BRF to approximately 31.66%, through an auction at B3 (SA:). A month earlier, the company had already made a move to purchase 24.23% in the capital of BRF. Marfrig’s shares advance 0.85%, to R$22.60, while those of BRF rise 0.92%, to R$24.14.

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer announced a partnership with the North American company Pyka for the commercialization of an electric aircraft, autonomous, and aimed at agricultural applications. The aircraft, Pelican, was developed by Pyka and, according to Embraer, is “the first and only 100% electric autonomous aircraft with commercial certification in the world”. Shares retreat 1.98%, at R$23.56.

Ecoroads (SA:) – The board of directors of Ecorodovias appointed this Thursday the Italian Gianfranco Catrini as the company’s CEO. The papers lose 1.51%, at R$ 9.76.

BR Malls (SA:) – Shopping center operator BR Malls bought from media marketing company Helloo, for an undisclosed amount. Helloo specializes in out of home (OOH) media marketing in elevators located in residential buildings. Assets fall 1.62%, to R$ 8.49.

Hapvida (SA:) – Hapvida informed that the shareholders of the HB Saúde Group, which operates in the city of São José do Rio Preto (SP), accepted the company’s offer of R$ 650 million for the acquisition of up to 100% of the company, with disbursement scheduled for approximately 59% of the total capital, approximately R$383.5 million. SulAmérica (SA:) was also interested in the business and even made an offer of R$563 million for 100% of the group, which has now been turned down. The papers depreciate 0.94%, at R$ 14.75.

Goal (SA:) – Gol raised US$ 150 million in the external debt market with the reopening of its external debt securities (bonds), with remunerative interest of 8.00% per year and maturing in 2026. Shares retreat 1.44%, the R $21.20.

JHSF (SA:) – JHSF started the second capacity expansion of the Executive International Airport, operated by the company under a permit regime. The work will add an operating area of ​​approximately 40,000 m², with 20,000 m² distributed in six new hangars and 20,000 m² in patios. With the expansion, the capacity of hangars and patios at the airport will increase from around 54,000 m² to 94,000 m². Assets depreciate 1.42%, at R$ 6.23.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras concluded the tag along transaction of the shares of Norte Brasil Transmissora de Energia (NBTE) by its subsidiary Centrais Elétricas do Norte do Brasil (Eletronorte) to Leovac Participações, which belongs to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. The joint sale took place after Leovac acquired 100% of the shares of Evoltz Participações S/A, owner of 51% of the shares of NBTE. Eletronorte received this Thursday, 23, the amount of R$ 740.382 million for the sale. The shares fall 1.04%, to R$ 39.19.

Suzano (SA:) – Suzano called an Extraordinary General Meeting for October 25 to discuss the full absorption of losses of R$3.9 billion accumulated in the year ended December 2020. Shares retreat 1.15%, to R$55.19.

Bluefit – Gym chain Bluefit reduced the share price for its initial offering by 20%, according to the Broadcast Column. With this, he was able to complete the order book for the papers to price the transaction today.