In an election that marks the end of the Merkel era, chancellor’s party loses leadership in polls

5 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her party candidate, Armin Laschet, at a rally this Saturday (9/25)

The coalition that brings together Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (SPD) parties in Germany has lost what used to be a comfortable lead in the polls, and now, on the eve of the election, is trailing behind of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Merkel has endorsed her center-right party (CDU) candidate, Armin Laschet, to succeed her in an exceptionally fierce election campaign.

This Saturday (25/9), at the final CDU rally, in Aachen, Laschet’s hometown, the chancellor praised him, using the metaphor of “building bridges” to say that he knows how to dialogue with the other side.

Merkel has dominated German politics for 16 years as chancellor.

The Green Party is on its way to third place, but could still figure in government.

Analysts say a wide range of coalitions could be technically possible, albeit politically complicated, to negotiate.

The SPD’s success is largely attributed to its candidate, current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who exudes the same discreet calm that many admired in Angela Merkel, says BBC Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill.

Scholz said a coalition with the greens might be possible.

“The stronger the SPD, the easier it will be to build a government,” he told voters.

No more party loyalties

Analysis by Damien McGuinness, BBC News, Berlin

It is impossible to predict whether Angela Merkel’s successor will be conservative Armin Laschet or center-left candidate Olaf Scholz.

Four months ago, the greens were leading the polls. Conservatives then moved forward.

Today, the center-left party is the favorite, but its advantage has almost disappeared.

Party loyalty has dropped and a record number of people are undecided – in some polls, around 40%.

A safer bet is that Scholz or Laschet could end up leading a triple coalition with the Greens and the liberal FDP. The two groups traditionally distrust each other.

But they’re also surprisingly similar, with young, energetic and socially liberal representatives pushing to modernize Germany — and, crucially, they’re power-hungry.

But there are a number of issues that concern voters, including climate change.

On Friday, tens of thousands of young activists marched across the country to demand more action to tackle global warming. Climate change has been a central theme in the electoral campaign.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg told crowds in Berlin that no political party was doing enough to tackle the climate crisis.

Voting in Europe’s biggest economy, which is at the heart of the European Union, is being watched closely by allies across the continent and around the world.

Germans must elect members of the lower house of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, composed of at least 598 seats, but generally more.

About 60.4 million Germans over the age of 18 can vote.

Although it is clear on Sunday night (9/26) which party will win, the composition of the next government will only be known when a candidate for chancellor manages to form an absolute majority in parliament with one or two other parties, which means that the Germany’s new leader will not be known immediately.