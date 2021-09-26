In an election that marks the end of the Merkel era, chancellor’s party loses leadership in polls

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and CDU (Christian Democratic Union) main candidate Armin Laschet

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her party candidate, Armin Laschet, at a rally this Saturday (9/25)

The coalition that brings together Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (SPD) parties in Germany has lost what used to be a comfortable lead in the polls, and now, on the eve of the election, is trailing behind of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Merkel has endorsed her center-right party (CDU) candidate, Armin Laschet, to succeed her in an exceptionally fierce election campaign.

This Saturday (25/9), at the final CDU rally, in Aachen, Laschet’s hometown, the chancellor praised him, using the metaphor of “building bridges” to say that he knows how to dialogue with the other side.

Merkel has dominated German politics for 16 years as chancellor.