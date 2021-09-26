‘In the Times of the Emperor’: Princess Isabel to be proposed in marriage | come around

At the monday chapter, 9/27, the heir to the imperial throne will be surprised with the request to wedding and will be worried about the flirts between your suitor and your sister.
The princesses started to worry about the future, when they were surprised with the arrival of a suitor for Isabel. Revolted, Leopoldina even stamped her foot saying that she would never give in to a arranged marriage.
Review the scene where Leopoldina says she will never get married:
Isabel suffers from meeting her betrothed
But everything changed when Pierre arrived and enchanted the two sisters. 💘
Review the scene where Pierre meets the princesses:
Pierre arrives on Thursday
Determined to marry Isabel, he will make the request casting all his charm, but the Emperor’s eldest daughter will remain suspicious.
Pierre (Gabriel Falcão) asks Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) to marry him ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ — Photo: Globo
“I once read a short story by Machado de Assis, ‘Questão de Vanidade’, in Jornal das Famílias. It was about a chess player who courted two girls at the same time. I hope that’s not your case,” says Isabel.
“Isabel, you know what I came to do in Brazil. I liked you. And did you like me?”, asks the prince.
Will Isabel accept the marriage proposal? 🤔
27 set
Monday
Tonico is rude to Dolores. Pierre asks Isabel to marry him, and Pedro says he wants to get to know him better. Samuel and Pilar talk about the difficulties they face. Pedro cancels Isabel’s wedding. Vitória arrives at the casino, and Quinzinho is sick. After talking to Isabel, Pedro goes back on his decision and approves his daughter’s marriage to Pierre.
