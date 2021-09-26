Inter’s Marketing studies change in the shield, plans to talk to Juventus and considers “exit” from the edge

From the success in sales of the third shirt, which has a burgundy color as predominant and fell in the favor of the fans, Inter is studying to continue promoting changes in the emblem, which, in this model, does not have the border and has only the club’s initials intertwined, as shown in the cover image in the interview with defender Kaique Rocha.

According to the club’s marketing deputy, Jorge Avancini, Inter will hold talks with Juventus of Italy to understand how the drastic change of the shield took place in recent years – see below:

“We are going to talk to the Juventus staff to find out how their brand update process went. What they suffered, how they suffered with cultural barriers and how they positioned themselves in relation to different age groups. All of this will help if we take the path of changing something,” said Avancini to UOL portal.

“The burgundy shirt broke sales records and then we started talking, talking to Adidas. And in this conversation, they offered the chat with Juventus. Let’s have a videoconference chat with the club staff, from the agency that worked with the club. We’ve already exchanged ideas with Athletico-PR as well. It is not a simple process, bureaucratically, nor in concept. Let’s set the schedules to happen soon. Let’s listen to the experiences,” added Avancini.

Currently, the main shirts of Inter follow the model that was adopted in 2009, in the year of the club’s centenary. The idea of ​​wrapping the symbol in a white band was born three years earlier. As UOL reminds, Inter’s statute requires that any modification at this level must go through an internal bureaucratic process.

“That was a change to consolidate and strengthen our image outside the borders of Rio Grande do Sul. We lived through moments that clearly showed us the need for an expansion of our identity. In 2006 in Japan and in 2008, many people in Dubai called us Porto Alegre. And the current shield was developed to deal with this and it was very well accepted”, expanded the director.

Inter’s third uniform model hasn’t officially gone to the field yet – see more photos of the shirt:

NEW INTER SHIRT 🇦🇹 Internacional’s third shirt is already on sale at sporting goods stores, for 279.99. pic.twitter.com/AI2J7Ux6s2 — Radio Inferno (@Infernodestino) August 30, 2021