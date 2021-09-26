iPhone 13 Pro Max beats Galaxy S21 Ultra reload speed in test

Apple announced the iPhone 13 line a few days ago featuring improvements in screen, camera and design, but one of the main highlights was the battery boost across the line, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max running 2.5 hours more compared to the previous year’s model. But it seems that the capacity gain was not the only change made by the company.

A photo shared by the leaker Ice Universe on Twitter reveals that the quartet’s most expensive and most powerful cell phone also features an improvement in charging capacity, jumping from the 20W of the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the 27W of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The charging power of iPhone 13 Pro Max can reach 27W! Hey Samsung, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/wcIY73HEPg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 24, 2021

This change represents a faster charging speed and allows the device to start from 0% to 100% faster, but information about the recharging time was not disclosed.

As Apple didn’t cite news about recharge speed during its official event last week, it was expected that the device would continue using the same 20 W as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, something that apparently doesn’t happen.

To have 27W fast charging on your device, you will need to purchase another high power charger, as the official adapter sold by Apple is limited to 20W.

In its post, the leaker still nudges Samsung asking what the company thinks about it, as Apple now beats one of the main competitors, the mighty Galaxy S21 Ultra with its 25W fast charging.

Rumors indicate that Samsung would be preparing higher charging speeds for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, reaching 45W of power, something that was used by the brand before but was eventually abandoned with the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Plus would also support 45 W, while the Galaxy S22 would be restricted to the 25 W standard.

Source: ice universe