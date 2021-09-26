“It looks like a win for us,” says Horner of Verstappen’s second place finish at the Russian F1 GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner celebrated Max Verstappen’s result in the Formula 1 Russian GP this Sunday (26). The Dutch driver decided to change a new engine and therefore started from the back of the grid. For a while, it looked like Verstappen was stuck in seventh place, but he benefited from the rain in the end.

This race was all about damage limitation for Verstappen and Red Bull. Mercedes remains unbeaten in Sochi, but Hamilton now has just two points clear in the world championships. This difference was expected to be much greater before the start of this weekend.

Rain threatened during the race, but it only came in the final laps. The entire Red Bull boss analyzes the situation. “You can look like a hero or zero after all. It’s a tough decision. Max called today and got it right. Pérez decided to continue thinking he could get over it and it was the wrong decision. It could have been anyway.”

Christian Horner pointed out that this second position for the Dutch driver is equal to a victory. “For Max, in the drivers’ championship it’s damage limitation, which is fantastic. In constructors, we award points”.

“Max hit the nail on the head in making the right decision from P20 to P2 is fantastic. It looks like a win for us with the power unit penalty and grid penalty. This is extremely valuable,” said Horner.

The team manager also congratulated Hamilton on his 100th win in Formula 1. “The last two places we knew that historically it is a Mercedes track. You have to congratulate Lewis on his 100th win, which is crazy.”