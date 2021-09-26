Italian priest arrested suspected of embezzling money and promoting sex parties

Photo: Reproduction / Portal R7 / YouTube MundoNews





Father Francesco Spagnesi, 40, was arrested in Prato, near Florence, Italy, suspected of stealing around 117,000 euros (the equivalent of R$732,000) from the church and of donations to finance sex parties and purchase of drugs marketed by himself.

The cleric, arrested last Wednesday (22), was highly regarded and known for giving brilliant masses. While Italian police are interviewing about 200 people who have reportedly attended the festivities in the past two years, Francesco is under house arrest. The information is from the British newspaper The Times.

Italian police began investigating Spagnesi after allegedly discovering that his roommate had imported a liter of the drug GHB from the Netherlands for “rape”. The drug can be used to incapacitate victims of sexual assault.

Detectives allege that the two men used online dating sites to invite people to parties where drugs were shared and sold. The operation involved a search and seizure of Francesco’s apartment, where police found bottles that would have been adapted for smoking crack.

At the age of 26, Francesco left medical school to practice the priesthood, saying he found “fullness and joy in making myself available to others.”

Suspicions began when a parish accountant discovered that the cleric had withdrawn more than 100,000 euros from the parish’s bank account (approximately R$626,000).

This activity prompted the local bishop to step in and end the priest’s access to the account. Police believe he was using the money to buy drugs.

Seeing that he could no longer make withdrawals from the church account, Francesco began taking donations from the faithful and asking for funds directly from parishioners, who were told he was raising money for low-income families.

the italian newspaper La Nazione reported that parishioners had “great faith in their young, brilliant, engaging, and refined priest” but have now initiated legal action to ask for reimbursement of donations. At least two lawsuits for fraud have reached the prosecutor’s office.

According to the Italian daily Corriere Della Sera, Francesco Spagnesi blamed a “relapse into cocaine” for his actions and also revealed that he is HIV positive.

“I don’t recognize myself anymore, the cocaine addiction swallowed me”, he said in tears in front of the lawyers. “The drug made me betray my parishioners, made me tell lies, made me act that I’m ashamed of. Now I’m HIV positive”, he revealed.

The priest added that he was taking antiretroviral drugs, which meant he could not transmit HIV. He has promised to return the money and sell everything he owns, even his house, to reimburse parishioners. “I apologize to everyone,” he said.

