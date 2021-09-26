Janaina says Manhattan Connection ended because she criticized Doria

TV Cultura announced this Saturday (25) that the program “Manhattan Connection” will have its last airing on Sunday (26) with the rerun of the episode aired on Wednesday (22).

According to the official statement, “in common agreement, TV Cultura and Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of the rights to Manhattan Connection, decided not to continue the program.”

Interviewed in the most recent episode, state deputy Janaína Paschoal (PSL) posted on Twitter a message contesting this version. According to her, the cancellation of the attraction commanded by Lucas Mendes came as a reprisal for criticism she made of Governor João Doria during the interview.

TV Cultura is maintained by the Padre Anchieta Foundation, an agency linked to the state government.

The deputy quoted Doria when criticizing the state government’s health policy. “The governor closed the emergency rooms in the State of São Paulo. Here we don’t talk because the press has an agenda,” she said. Janaína also criticized TV Cultura:

“A journalist from your network said that I was spreading fake news when I answered a tweet from the governor saying he was going to start vaccinating 3-year-old children with CoronaVac. I asked to present the studies. There was a study, done by the industry that sells the vaccine. I didn’t spread fake news”.

“Manhattan Connection” was aired on TV Cultura for only nine months. It was a turbulent season. In April, commentator Diogo Mainardi cursed lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay. Two months earlier, Mainardi had offended former mayor Fernando Haddad.

In early May, the commentator resigned from the program. A week later, another member, Pedro Andrade, also left.

See the messages published by Janaína Paschoal this Saturday:

You can give any excuse you want! But the truth is that they are going to close the Manhattan Connection, because I criticized the Governor and the journalists, correctly, did not edit the program! My solidarity with the entire team! Take a good look at who threatens Democracy in Brazil! Absurd! — Janaina Paschoal (@JanainaDoBrasil) September 25, 2021