Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday (20) that he will donate $1 billion by the end of the year to help protect the environment. The donation is part of a commitment made by him in 2020, which foresees investments of US$ 10 billion by 2030 in actions to combat climate change.

On the occasion, the Bezos Earth Fund pledged to finance projects led by scientists, activists and other groups that work to defend the preservation of the environment. The entity’s goal is to protect 30% of the land and sea from mass extinctions by the end of this decade.

To start with, the money will be directed towards conservation and monitoring in the Congo Basin (central region of Africa), in the tropical region of the Andes and in the tropical Pacific Ocean, considered essential areas for biodiversity. In the coming years, the fund will support efforts to restore the landscape and transport the food system.

The trip to space left Bezos more engaged in protecting the environment.Source: Blue Origin/Disclosure

It is not yet known which institutions will receive the billion dollar donation. But according to the fund, priority will be given to those located in areas where indigenous peoples and local communities have a decisive role in preservation programs.

inspirational journey

During an event in New York (United States), in which he announced the donation, the billionaire said that going into space made him even more engaged in protecting the environment. The suborbital flight lasted only a few minutes, but it was enough to make him think about it.

“I only remembered this in July, when I went into space with Blue Origin. I’ve heard that seeing Earth from space changes the world’s point of view, but I wasn’t prepared for how true that would be,” he said.

After leaving the position of CEO of Amazon, Bezos must devote more time to his foundation and also to the projects of Blue Origin.