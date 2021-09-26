Jessica Stakeout Knocks Out in the First Round and Calls for Title Fight

Back, Brazilian Jéssica Bate-Estaca knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in the first round of the opening fight on the main card of UFC 266, in Las Vegas, in the United States.

Better from the start, Jessica walked forward and cut corners to shorten the distance and put pressure on the American at all times. Cornered, Cynthia stepped back in time and bet on jabs and found straights that had little effect. In turn, the Brazilian hit direct, crossed and kicks in the leg, always powerful, giving a clear sign that the dispute would not come to an end.

At the end of the first five minutes, the former champion, who turned 30 today, tightened the pace and forced the referee to stop the dispute after slashing an opponent who, leaning on the grid, showed no reaction. With the result, Jessica won again and asked for another chance to fight for the straw title again.

“After today, I want to face Rose Namajunas or Weili Zhang,” he challenged, pointing to the athletes who compete for the category title at the end of the year. Coincidentally, both have already won the Brazilian.

In her last appearance, the Brazilian was knocked out by Valentina Shevchenko in the fight for the flyweight belt (57 kg).

Follow the results of UFC 266

Merab Dvalishvili knocked out Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round;

Dan Hooker defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision;

Chris Daukaus knocked out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the 2nd round;

Taila Santos defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision;

Jalin Turner submitted Uro Medi in the 1st round;

Nick Maximov defeated Cody Brundage via unanimous decision;

Matthew Semelsberger knocked out Martin Sano Jr. in the 1st round;

Jonathan Pearce submitted Omar Morales in the 2nd round.