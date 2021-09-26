Jon Jones Posts Bail and Releases on Domestic Violence Charge

Arrested last Friday morning (24), in Las Vegas (USA), on charges of domestic violence, bodily injury and vehicle violation, Jon Jones will not appear in court this Saturday, as expected. The former UFC champion, who was released on Friday night upon payment of bail, had his next meeting with the court scheduled for October 26, to verify the progress of the filing of a potential criminal complaint against him.

The information was disclosed by reporter Marc Raimondi, of the American ‘ESPN’. Also according to the journalist’s account, a judge will analyze the fighter’s case on Saturday afternoon (25), to determine if there is a reason to preserve Jones’ DNA sample that was collected after his arrest. The decision, however, will be made by the magistrate in his office, without the presence of the former UFC champion or his lawyer.

While passing through Las Vegas, where he attended the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony last Thursday, Jon Jones was arrested by local police a few hours after the party, on charges of domestic violence, bodily injury and vehicle violations. Details of Jones’ latest problem with the law remain sparse, but what is known so far is that he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he arrived at 5:45 am last Friday.

Problem history outside the octagon

The new case joins the growing list of problems with Ultimate Athlete’s law. In 2012, ‘Bones’ had an accident in New York (USA) and was arrested for drunk driving. In 2015, the Albuquerque (USA) police reported that the former UFC champion ran a red light, crashed his car into the vehicle of a pregnant woman and allegedly fled the scene on foot, without providing help, leaving the same wound.

Upon inspection, officers found a marijuana pipe inside the fighter’s car. In 2019, the athlete was accused of assault by a waitress at an adult club. The employee claimed that the MMA star slapped her, put her in a stranglehold, kissed her neck and touched her private parts without permission.