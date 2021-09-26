Jorge Jesus breaks personal record at Benfica and minimizes Lucas Veríssimo’s discussion with Luisão | portuguese football

See the updated ranking of the Portuguese Championship

At 67 years old, Jesus surpasses the record achieved in 2017, when he was at Sporting and had six victories in the first six rounds. In his career, he only performed better at Al Hilal, who won nine in a row in the Saudi Arabian League in 2018.

Jesus, however, is still far from the record achieved by Jimmy Hagan in the 1972/73 season, a campaign in which Benfica only lost points in the 24th round.

Jorge Jesus during Benfica x Vitória de Guimarães — Photo: AFP

But not everything was a joy for Jorge Jesus, who leads Benfica in their best campaign start since the 1982/1983 season. During the match, he argued with Paraguayan striker Darwin. And, after the final whistle, it was the turn of former defender Luisão, who is part of Benfica’s board, to make a rough mouth of the defender Lucas Veríssimo, formerly of Santos and called up by Tite for the Brazilian team’s qualifiers in October.

Jesus, looking like few friends at the press conference, minimized the incidents and explained that Luisão wanted Veríssimo to greet the fans in the stands, while the defender wanted to go straight to the locker room.

– My god, I have no idea what you (journalists) think about football. The dialogue between the coach and the players is this. The coach instructs players to do what is best, and sometimes players feel that this is not the case. There are rules, rules and these situations are normal in football. There is nothing unusual – stated Jorge Jesus.

Benfica returns to the field next Wednesday to face Barcelona in the second round of the Champions League group stage.

