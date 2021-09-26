José Alfredo is run over and escapes three shots in a bloody hunt · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be chased by Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in Império. The commander will leave the samba school shed and will be seen by his enemy, who will throw the car at high speed on top of him. Like a cat, the millionaire will jump between vehicles parked in the place and still escape from three shots fired by the villain in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Carmo Dalla Vecchia’s character will follow Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) to Antoninho’s (Roberto Bomfim) shed. The dondoca will be looking for the whereabouts of the husband who faked his own death in the serial.

In a scene that will air this Tuesday (28) , Maurílio will see the disaffected leaving the back of the association. “Your time is coming, commander of shit [merda]. Die, you son of a bitch, die!”, the faker will fire, furious and accelerating the car to the maximum.

Maria Isis’ lover (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will throw himself on top of another parked car to escape the enemy’s vehicle. Upon seeing the undead lying on the sidewalk, the mysterious man will pull out a revolver and climb out of the car. He will see a piece of José Alfredo’s leg and shoot three times.

A couple in the neighborhood will shout that they will call the police because of the shooting. At that moment, Antoninho and the nymphet of the “man in black” will appear in a car and tell the owner of the Império jewelry store to get into the vehicle. “Were those shots for you?” the redhead will ask.

“Again they tried to kill me. First, the guy tried to run me over and, when he couldn’t, he got out of the car and came shooting in my direction. Thank God you showed up. I couldn’t see who it was, but I’m sure it was the miserable one of Maurílio”, will tell José Alfredo.

Chapter summary

Monday, 9/27 (Chapter 145)

Maurílio sees Maria Marta entering Claudio’s house. Claudio introduces Maria Isis to two couples of friends. Magnolia and Severo appear in Claudio and Beatriz’s room. Téo Pereira arrives at Claudio’s house. Ishmael questions Lorraine about the money she received. Robertão and Erika exchange messages. Cristina and Antoninho talk about José Alfredo’s new hiding place.

Maurílio observes the movement in the house of Claudio and Beatriz from a distance. Maria Clara and Vicente talk about the dinner in honor of Magnolia and Severo. José Pedro is revolted by the fact that Maria Marta had gone to dinner at Claudio’s house. Du asks João Lucas to talk to José Alfredo. Erika thinks about what she discovered about Silviano and Maria Marta.

Maria Isis and Magnolia make up. Jurema tramples on Reginaldo. Brigel follows Joshua’s car. Maria Marta takes a taxi to Santa Teresa. Maria Isis arrives at the Unidos de Santa Teresa shack and meets José Alfredo. Maria Marta faces Antoninho.

Tuesday, 9/28 (Chapter 146)

José Alfredo runs away when he hears Antoninho talking to Maria Marta, who begs to see her ex-husband. Maurílio chases José Alfredo. Cristina tells Elivaldo that his father will be able to rescue his money. Maria Marta catches Maurílio with her gun. Lorraine tries to find the check Ishmael hid. Érika keeps the album with the photos of Maria Marta and Silviano.

Severus worries about the bank manager’s warnings. João Lucas decides to go after José Alfredo. Reginaldo and Jurema wake up Cora and force her to work. Felipe watches Enrico without being seen. Magnólia finds Maria Marta and Silviano’s photo album. Maria Marta denounces José Alfredo. Magnolia and Ismael arrive at Téo’s house together. José Alfredo is arrested.

Wednesday, 9/29 (Chapter 147)

José Alfredo is applauded by the members of the samba school. Maurílio looks for Maria Marta. Maria Marta suffers for having denounced José Alfredo. Magnólia tells Téo that Silviano was married to Maria Marta. João Lucas is surprised to learn that José Alfredo has changed his hiding place. Erika tries to apologize to Teo.

Du catches João Lucas hugging Maria Isis. Cristina tells Maria Marta that José Alfredo has been arrested and Cora despairs. Maria Marta announces to Téo that her ex-husband is in jail. Orville makes a decision about Salvador and communicates it to Carmen. Maurilio is expelled from the meeting room. Delegate Rodrigo asks José Alfredo to explain his supposed death.

Thursday, 9/30 (Chapter 148)

Cristina tells the brothers that José Alfredo will recover the stolen money. Maria Clara and José Pedro are indignant with Cristina. Vicente tries to console Maria Clara. Cora begs Jurema and Reginaldo to give her a break. Danielle tries to tell Maurílio that José Alfredo is alive. Reginaldo watches Cora sleep.

José Alfredo begins his testimony to the delegate. Téo tries to confirm with Maria Marta if Silviano was her first husband. Magnolia is delighted with the article Téo writes about her. Maria Marta begs Rodrigo to let her talk to José Alfredo. João Lucas defends Cristina. Maria Marta meets José Alfredo.

Friday, 10/1 (Chapter 149)

José Alfredo questions Maria Marta. Maria Marta thanks Joshua. Téo Pereira tells Maurílio that Silviano is Maria Marta’s ex-husband. Reginaldo lies on Cora’s bed and scares her. Cora faces Reginaldo. Xana tells Naná that she heard a strange noise in the neighborhood. Orville, Naná and Xana go to Cora’s house. Orville calls Carmen on Cora’s orders. Maurílio goes to Téo Pereira’s apartment.

Maria Marta sees, from a distance, José Alfredo being transferred from the police station. Maurílio and Teo talk. Maurílio blackmails Maria Marta. Xana calls Elivaldo and tells him what happened at his family’s house.

Cristina and Antoninho talk. Maria Clara and Amanda talk about Leo. José Pedro, João Lucas and Maria Clara talk about their father. Elivaldo meets Cristina at the Império jewelry store. Cora conversation with a policeman. Cristina and Elivaldo console Cora. José Alfredo receives a mysterious note.

Saturday, 10/2 (Chapter 150)

Cora brings the family together. Otoniel vents to Orville and Manoel. Cora prays before bed. Silviano and Maria Marta talk and Maria Clara listens behind the door. José Pedro and Maria Clara talk about Silviano. Maria Clara receives a call and hangs up.

Felipe calls Claudio. Beatriz makes a date with Enrico. Téo Pereira snubs Magnolia. Leonardo and Etevaldo dine together. Enrico goes to Vicente’s restaurant and creates confusion. Maria Marta delivers a package to Joshua. Orville asks Helena for help. Cristina and Maurílio argue. José Alfredo makes a call.

