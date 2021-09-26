Juliette, Pocah and ex-BBBs get together to watch new Carla Diaz movies

Actress Carla Diaz meets Camilla de Lucas, João Pedrosa, Juliette and Pocah for a screening of her new film about the case of Suzane von Richthofen

carla diaz (30) got together with some ex-BBBs to watch their new work in theaters!

Camilla de Lucas (26), João Pedrosa (24), Juliette (31) and Pocah (26) honored the actress for a session of her new films about the case of Suzane von Richthofen.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents made it into the Amazon Prime Video catalog and Carla has been highly praised for her performance.

Last Friday night, the blonde emerged excitedly alongside her fellow inmates at BBB21 and recorded the encounter in her Instagram Stories.

“I thought I was going to watch the movies alone today and look who’s here”, she celebrated, being supported by her friends.

“And these two here [Pocah e Juliette] who talked about my movies on TVZ… Friendship is that”, joked Carla. “Juliette and Pocah are the biggest pocket mouths”said Camilla.

“Carla Diaz, best actress in Brazil”, praised John.

Carla Diaz celebrates release of new films about Suzane von Richthofen

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are now available on Amazon Prime. The works portray the real case of Suzane Von Richthofen, arrested for the murder of her parents with the help of her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, the actress spoke about the experience of living such a controversial character. “When this character appeared in my life, I didn’t hesitate. It would be a gigantic artistic challenge, which would require dedication, study and courage from me. Reviews are part of the trajectory of an artist and I embarked on this project ready to face them. “There were tireless days of preparation, seclusion and filming. A work that requires from me an artistic look without judgment for a story that intends to portray a barbaric crime, which stirs our emotions, with the deepest and most uncomfortable emotions that pass through aversion and dread”

