Juliette Speaks Up After Astrid Discards Her Present In Square | celebrities

Instagram Juliette Freire and Astrid Fontenelle

Juliette Freire, 31, is not angry that Astrid Fontenelle left her gift in a public square. After the subject took large proportions, and became one of the most talked about this Friday (24), the champion of “BBB 21” decided to take a stand on the controversy. “Honeys, I thought Astrid’s initiative to do something like a treasure hunt was cool,” she wrote.

However, some fans still continued to criticize the journalist. “Astrid’s contempt for Ju was always obvious. She just proved that to anyone who wanted to pretend they didn’t notice. I was massacred for saying the obvious: that she was needling Ju. It was one of my worst cancellations and the one who offended me for this is now there, pissed off at her disdain,” said a user identified as Amanda Brasil. “That was a total lack of education on the part of Astrid Fontenelle. Mancada”, commented João Paulo. “Look, I honestly found Astrid Fontenelle’s attitude inelegant, but I’m glad it didn’t affect you,” said another fan, who goes by the moniker “Mafioso”.

In another post, Juliette even joked about how her name has been on the rise these past few days. “Girlss… today I’m famous, right? I’ve only heard about three gossip about me today,” she wrote, with apparent good humor.

The controversy involving Astrid Fontenelle and Juliette Freire began this Friday (24) after images of the journalist discarding a “treat” sent by Juliette’s team fell in the networks. The gift remained in a public square, in São Paulo (SP), for a day and was not collected by anyone. Soon, the videos reverberated and the cacti, as fans of the ex-BBB are called, began to attack the journalist. In response to the repercussions, Fontenelle explained that he had no intention of belittling the present, but rather playing a joke.

“This box here I received with Juliette’s new work and there’s a lot of stuff. But then there’s a lot of stuff. But then there’s this photo, t-shirt, coasters with Juliette’s quotes. What am I going to do with it. ? I’ll leave it on a park bench,” began Astrid, who said she intended to set up a treasure hunt. “I think there are a Juliette fan who would really want it. I’ll leave it in a square, here in Morumbi, this Friday, 7:30 am”, he continued. However, during the morning, Astrid showed that the teller had been in the bank for more than an hour. Afterwards, the presenter found the object missing. “The box is gone. That it went to a fan of Juliette”, he added.