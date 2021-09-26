Juventude x Santos: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Juventude and Santos will face off at 5pm this Sunday, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in 17th place, with 23 points, and Peixe, three positions above, with 24. CLICK HERE and follow it in real time, with exclusive videos.

The moment lived by Juventude in Serie A is not good. The club, led by Marquinhos Santos, has not won for six rounds and joined the Z-4 ​​after the draw between São Paulo and América-MG, in the middle of the week. In the last round, Alviverde was defeated by Athletico, by 2-1, at Arena da Baixada.

Like the rival this Sunday, Santos is going through a bad moment in the Brasileirão. Without winning for seven matches, Peixe has been dropping in the table. Since coach Fábio Carille arrived at the club, there have been two goalless draws, against Bahia and Ceará, in the championship.

Streaming: Globo broadcasts with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Roque Júnior, Casagrande and Sálvio Spinola. In Premiere, the narration is by Renata Silveira, with Carlos Eduardo Lino and PC Vasconcellos in the comments.

Real time: ge follows in real time (click here).

Youth – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Left-back William Matheus and forward Marcos Vinícios are once again available. On the other hand, defender Rafael Forster is suspended after being sent off in the match against Athletico. In addition to this loss, coach Marquinhos Santos will not have three players: defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus, forward Paulinho Boia and full-back Alyson, who were sidelined for reasons of indiscipline.

Embezzlement: Rafael Forster (suspension); Paulinho Boia and Matheus Jesus (away).

Hanging: Marcelo Carne, Chico.

Likely Youth: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Quintero and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno.

Santos – technician: Fábio Carille

Fábio Carille had his first opportunity to work with the cast for a full week. Focused on taking the team out of the confusion zone in the Brazilian Championship, the Santos coach opts for a scheme with three defenders and five men in the middle of the field. With that, Jean Mota remains as a starter and Carlos Sánchez should be responsible for the frame. The Santos attack is under the command of Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Embezzlement: John, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Robson Reis, Kaiky, Sandry and Kevin Malthus (injured).

Hanging: João Paulo, Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Felipe Jonatan, Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Jean Mota and Carlos Sánchez.

Probable Saints: João Paulo; Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

