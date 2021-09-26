Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets version 1.06 update; patch notes

Ember Lab has released an update from version 1.06 to Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
The patch notes (below) make no reference to the game-ending trophy exploit in the GM. However, if you have the game installed and want to get it, we recommend not installing the update.
Patch Notes 1.06
- Added ability to remap movement keys (PC only).
- Fix implemented for lost Karma. Save files with lost Karma will be fixed after patch download.
- Fixed progress lock in Warehouse. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed progression lock when entering Old Well. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed previous saves with Forge progression lock.
- Fixed issue with cursed chest locked dying while enemies are defeated. This update also fixes previous saves.
- Fixed EOS SDK bug preventing some players from starting the game (PC only).
- The Parry Counter attack is now easier to execute.
- Soft-lock fixed on Ancient Well.
- Bug Fixes.
- Minor audio, visual and crash bugs.