Kill the Justice League receives new official artwork • Eurogamer.pt

Warner Bros. Games has released an official artwork for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game is being developed by Rocksteady Studios and is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

You can see the art below which features four very famous characters from Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. The game will receive more information next month during the DC FanDome.

The game’s synopsis reveals that “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will combine the studio’s character-based story gameplay with third-person action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Set in the richly detailed, open world of Metropolis, the game’s original narrative follows the four members of the Suicide Squad as they take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes.”

For anyone who is a fan of the Batman: Arkham saga produced by Rocksteady and is looking forward to this game, you don’t have to wait long to find out more about it.

What are your expectations for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?