Know what causes dismissal for just cause and what your rights are

Knowing what can lead to a dismissal for cause is important for both the worker and the company. According to the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), dismissal in this modality can be applied when the employee commits a serious fault. It is in art. 482 of the CLT that we found the reasons that could lead to the termination of the contract for just cause, they are:

Act of misconduct;

Conduct incontinence or malpractice;

Usual negotiation in the work environment;

Criminal conviction of the employee;

Disdain in the performance of their functions;

Habitual or on-the-job drunkenness;

Violation of company secrets;

Act of indiscipline or insubordination;

Abandonment of employment;

Act injurious to honor or good reputation, or physical offenses committed in service; against anyone;

Act harmful to honor or good reputation, or physical offenses committed against the employer and hierarchical superiors;

Constant practice of games of chance;

Attacks on national security;

Loss of professional qualification.

Dismissal for cause is one of the worst scenarios for the worker since many labor rights are not paid in this case of dismissal. Below we will explain some of the reasons that can lead to this type of leave and what the employee receives when being fired in this context:

Acts of bad faith and dishonesty

Acts of bad faith and dishonesty, also known as acts of improbity, are occasions in which the employee transfers or obtains some kind of advantage, pecuniary or not. For example, if the employee obtains some privileged information and uses it to benefit themselves, or in the case of forging a document, all these hypotheses can lead to dismissal for just cause.

Misbehavior in the work environment

In the Consolidation of Labor Laws, conduct incontinence and malpractice are the technical terms for bad behavior in the work environment. These behaviors consist of lack of moderation and disrespectful attitudes towards other employees.

However, the assessment of these attitudes is not restricted to the work environment, but also to society as a whole. For example, some positions and behaviors can be considered for dismissal for just cause, such as manifestation of sexist, racist or homophobic positions on social networks.

Unjustified absences and frequent delays

At CLT, there is no set period of unjustified absence from work that determines dismissal for just cause, but it usually occurs if the employee leaves without any justification for a minimum period of 30 consecutive days. But as there is no such deadline, each company addresses it according to its internal regulations on absences. Frequent unexcused delays can also lead to dismissal for cause.

Practice of verbal or physical offenses

Verbal or physical aggression against co-workers or superiors are cases of dismissal for cause. The exception is when the physical aggression is proven to be a case of self-defense. An offensive, verbal or physical act, within the work environment or outside it, which is during working hours, may be considered for the employee’s dismissal.

What gets the employee fired for cause?

Upon being dismissed for just cause, the worker loses the possibility of receiving some labor rights, such as: withdrawal of the FGTS with a 40% fine, unemployment insurance, proportional vacations, proportional 13th salary and receipt of prior notice.

The employee is therefore entitled to receive the balance of the salary for the days worked in the month in which he was dismissed, the receipt of overdue vacations plus ⅓ of its value and the right to family allowance proportional to the days worked if the employee receives the benefit.