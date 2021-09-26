Lando Norris is pole at the Russian GP; Hamilton starts fourth and Verstappen lasts

This Saturday, after cancellation of the third free practice, the qualifying test for the Sochi Grand Prix, in Russia, of the Formula 1. McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position with a time of 1m41s993. Lewis Hamilton led the first two heats but dropped to fourth in the last.

It is worth noting that Max Verstappen was punished for beating Lewis Hamilton in the Italian GP and would leave three places behind the conquered. However, Red Bull Racing opted to change the car’s engine and, with that, the Dutchman will start in last position.

Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, set the best time in the first heat, with 1m45s992. The five drivers eliminated were Raikkonen, Schumacher, Giovinazzi and Verstappen, who didn’t even complete a lap, knowing that he will start last.

In the next heat, Hamilton again set the best time, 1.45s129. Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Nicholas Latifi (out of time) and Charles Leclerc were the five disqualified in the stage.

Lando Norris celebrates pole position Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In the last heat, with about five minutes to go, Hamilton lightly hit the pit entrance, where he had to change the front of the car. The Englishman returned to the track, but ended up running and fell to fourth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz initially scored the fastest time, but was overtaken by Lando Norris who, with 1m41s993, took the first starting position in Russia.

Check out the top 10 in qualifying training in Russia:

1st Lando Norris

2nd Carlos Sainz

3rd George Russell

4th Lewis Hamilton

5th Daniel Ricciardo

6th Fernando Alonso

7th Valtteri Bottas

8th Stroll Throw

9th Sergio Perez

10th Esteban Ocon