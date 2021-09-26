Lando Norris is pole at the Russian GP; Hamilton starts fourth and Verstappen lasts

This Saturday, after cancellation of the third free practice, the qualifying test for the Sochi Grand Prix, in Russia, of the Formula 1. McLaren’s Lando Norris took pole position with a time of 1m41s993. Lewis Hamilton led the first two heats but dropped to fourth in the last.
It is worth noting that Max Verstappen was punished for beating Lewis Hamilton in the Italian GP and would leave three places behind the conquered. However, Red Bull Racing opted to change the car’s engine and, with that, the Dutchman will start in last position.
Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, set the best time in the first heat, with 1m45s992. The five drivers eliminated were Raikkonen, Schumacher, Giovinazzi and Verstappen, who didn’t even complete a lap, knowing that he will start last.
In the next heat, Hamilton again set the best time, 1.45s129. Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Nicholas Latifi (out of time) and Charles Leclerc were the five disqualified in the stage.
In the last heat, with about five minutes to go, Hamilton lightly hit the pit entrance, where he had to change the front of the car. The Englishman returned to the track, but ended up running and fell to fourth. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz initially scored the fastest time, but was overtaken by Lando Norris who, with 1m41s993, took the first starting position in Russia.
WHAT. A. QUALIFYING. SESSION#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/TjDOBH9Igq
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2021
Check out the top 10 in qualifying training in Russia:
1st Lando Norris
2nd Carlos Sainz
3rd George Russell
4th Lewis Hamilton
5th Daniel Ricciardo
6th Fernando Alonso
7th Valtteri Bottas
8th Stroll Throw
9th Sergio Perez
10th Esteban Ocon