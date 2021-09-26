Lavieri: Derby shows why fans’ requests are not answered by Abel – 09/26/2021

The game against Corinthians yesterday (25th) at Neo Química Arena showed the reason why some requests made by Palmeiras fans were not answered by Abel Ferreira.

Starting with Patrick de Paula. Everyone knows that he has quality when leaving the ball and has already shown himself to be a player with great potential for midfield. The problem, however, is that it often appears to be off. Against Corinthians, he made Luan’s mistake worse by not splitting the ball with Renato Augusto and then hit little in the first half.

With the ball at his feet, he didn’t do well and still played yellow after arriving late in a split with Fábio Santos. Replaced, he saw, from the bench, his team improve after the entry of Zé Rafael.

Gustavo Scarpa, who mysteriously disappeared from the team with the most constant entries from Dudu, did not do well either. His game improved a little in the second half, but far from justifying the requests of some fans for his title. Between long balls and crosses, he hit only seven of the 17 attempts. Of ten duels on the ground, he won only one. The numbers are from Sofascore.

Besides the two, Renan also had a night to forget. With the exception of a good run in the second half, he took the field to suffer with Gabriel Pereira. The young man has already shown talent the other times he entered, he was even considered as a starter, but in the classic he showed that he suffers a lot when he takes on a more skillful rival.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on Twitter and on Instagram