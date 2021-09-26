Lawyer in the Celsinho case defines Brusque’s punishment as “satisfactory” and highlights pedagogical character | brazilian series b

– We understand it as a satisfactory decision. The club was looking for a severe punishment, yes, for Brusque’s team not only for the punitive nature, but also for the pedagogical character, the didactic character, to really make other offenders, other agents who think and commit an act of racial injury, a crime of racial order, think about it – said the lawyer.
The offense against Celsinho occurred in a game of the 21st round. In the summary, referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported that the midfielder heard the phrase “go cut that hair, you bee bunch” at the end of the first half.
Identified at the time, the counselor of Brusque, Júlio Antônio Petermann, admitted, in the judgment of the STJD, that he was the author of the offense. He received a 360-day suspension and a fine of R$30,000.
Attorney Eduardo Vargas stated that the exclusion of Brusque from Série B would be “the best decision” to be taken and recalled the punishment imposed on Grêmio in the 2014 Brazil Cup.
– In our view, the best decision would be to actually exclude the team (Brusque) from the competition, as happened seven years ago with Grêmio. But, in a general context, the club (Londrina) is satisfied because, in fact, there was a punishment. The club will still analyze whether or not to appeal to seek a severe punishment, but, at the moment, the club understands it as a satisfactory decision – completed the lawyer.
Celsinho case: Brusque loses three points after a case of racism in a game against Londrina — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Londrina EC