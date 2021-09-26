Learn How to Boost Your Metabolism in Four Steps

If you’re middle-aged and have been gaining weight slowly and steadily over the years, you’ve probably attributed this to an age-related decrease in metabolism.

Metabolic rate is the rate at which your body burns calories to stay alive and functioning. It’s a generally accepted belief that as you get older, your resting metabolism slows down – especially after 40. And if you’re a menopausal woman, your metabolism slows down even more.

Not true, says a new article published in Science. By analyzing data from nearly 6,500 people between childhood and old age, the article’s authors determined that resting metabolism remains stable from 20 to 60 years, before recording a reduction of less than 1% per year from then.

Even more contrary to conventional wisdom, the article cites no real differences between men’s and women’s resting metabolic rates, even for menopausal women, when other influences are controlled.

Now you may be wondering why you feel your metabolism has slowed down. The answer is less about age and more about lifestyle.

While your resting basal metabolic rate may not have changed between the ages of 20 and 60, the factors involved in increasing other aspects of your metabolism – when you’re not resting – probably did change, decreasing your ability to metabolize fat and maximize fat. exercise calorie burn, increase energy burning muscle mass and get quality rest to activate metabolic processes.

Don’t worry – that’s not bad news. In fact, it means you have the power to make changes that will boost your metabolism, regardless of your age.

Here are four science-based ways to increase your metabolism.

Important Note: Consult your physician before starting any new exercise program.

1. Be active throughout the day

When asking yourself why you feel your metabolism has decreased with age, you should also ask whether your daily activity level has decreased. In addition to all the other health risks associated with sitting for too long, experts point to a lack of consistent activity as the biggest damage to your metabolism.

“Being sedentary most of the day significantly reduces fat metabolism,” said Edward Coyle, professor of kinesiology and health education at the University of Texas at Austin, USA.

Fat metabolism refers to the type of fuel you are burning during resting metabolism.

Coyle, who is also the director of the college’s Human Performance Laboratory, said his research has shown that it’s necessary to take at least 8,500 steps a day – throughout the day, rather than all at once – to maintain fat metabolism. adequate.

In addition, in his lab, Coyle found that just five four-second bursts of exercise performed at full effort every hour throughout the day can dramatically increase fat metabolism by up to 49%.

While doing 20-second sprints every hour isn’t practical for almost anyone, sedentary office workers, whose time and responsibilities limitations make it difficult to go to the gym regularly, must struggle to get up and move a few minutes an hour, which can pay significant dividends.

2. Do the right types of exercise

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training have been shown to have statistically significant impacts on metabolism.

HIIT is a style of training that involves periods of intense exercise, with a high heart rate alternating with periods of recovery. The practice has been shown to elevate the metabolic rate, specifically for fat burning, long after the workout is over.

One study revealed that after 12 weeks of HIIT, overweight men reduced belly fat by 17% and total fat mass by 2 kg, which is comparatively more efficient than other studies on fat burning using alternative ways show. of exercise. You can learn more about how to safely run HIIT here.

With strength training, you increase your body’s muscle mass, which increases your overall metabolic rate. Like HIIT, this means more calories burned after exercise. However, unlike HIIT, the muscle you build in strength training will continue to burn caloric energy regardless of how often you train, as long as you do enough to maintain muscle mass.

Strength training can also help prevent muscle loss and metabolic decline associated with weight-loss diets. In a study of 48 overweight women on a diet of just 800 calories a day, strength training showed an ability to maintain muscle mass and metabolism. Meanwhile, study participants who did only aerobic exercise or no exercise at all lost muscle and experienced decreased metabolism.

To maximize your metabolic increase through exercise, you should combine your weekly training program to include strength training sessions and HIIT training sessions. That said, it’s important to note that to get the most out of any type of exercise program, you also need to interrupt long periods of sedentary lifestyle during the day with short periods of activity, as mentioned above.

Doing a one-hour workout would normally increase fat metabolism, Coyle said. But if you’ve been inactive all day, it won’t be as effective due to what he called “resistance exercises”.

Coyle’s research has shown that people who are inactive all day become resistant to some of the beneficial effects of exercise – fat metabolism in particular.

That’s why it’s crucial to engage in a dash of activity throughout the day, in addition to exercising longer.

3. Supply your body with protein and water

Digestion of food increases your metabolism for a few hours because it takes caloric energy to process the nutrients you eat. This is called the thermic effect of food (ETA).

This doesn’t mean you should eat more to increase your metabolism, but if you eat more protein, it can lead to greater increases in metabolism than other foods. This is because the protein causes the biggest increase in ETA, increasing your overall metabolic rate by 15% to 30%.

Eating protein is also essential for building and repairing muscle, which – as stated above – boosts metabolism. In addition, protein intake helps prevent muscle loss and the resulting decrease in metabolism that can occur with diet.

Nutritionist Angie Asche, owner of “Eleat Sports Nutrition” and author of the book “Fuel Your Body: How to Cook and Eat for Maximum Performance“, in free translation, advises eating 20 to 25 grams of protein within an hour after training.

The measure equates to a chicken breast of 24 grams of protein, 20 grams of 2% Greek yogurt, or a spoonful of whey or vegetable protein powder (grams of protein vary by brand).

Drinking more water can also briefly increase your metabolism. Research shows that drinking 0.5 liters of water can increase resting metabolism by 24% for about an hour. Additional research points to a possible increase in metabolism if you drink cold water due to the expenditure of energy needed to warm it to body temperature.

4. Get as much rest as you need

Sleep is crucial for the recovery and restoration of all your body’s processes.

Sleeping less than seven hours regularly is associated with numerous negative health implications, such as weight gain, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and stroke, depression, impaired immune function, increased pain, impaired performance and increased risk of death, according to with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

When it comes to the harmful effects of lack of sleep on body processes, metabolism is no exception. Sleep deprivation and reduced sleep quality have been shown in research to have a detrimental impact on metabolism.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 in 3 Americans do not get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night.

For sleep, you need to maintain a healthy metabolism and overall health and well-being, it is important to create a nightly routine that includes strategies that facilitate rest, such as breathing exercises to help calm the nervous system. You can also practice stretching to prepare your body for sleep.

Research points out that the rate of your metabolism, particularly fat metabolism, is largely in your hands. It’s up to you to make lifestyle changes that will boost your metabolism, your overall health and well-being.

This is a translated text. Click here to read the original in English.