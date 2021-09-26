Legion of gringos in the Tricolor cast exposes Crespo’s dilemma and direction must prepare layoff list

The Tricolor do Morumbi has a legion of foreigners in its squad. There are eight athletes competing for five spots on the list of related that Hernán Crespo prepares for the matches, this number is allowed by the regulation and to balance the technical choices, with what is allowed, the analysis task that the Argentine coach has to develop you need precision, as you can’t count on everyone at your disposal for a match.

The first test for Crespo regarding his decision-making power took place in Soberano’s last duel, against América-MG, although without counting Orejuela and Rojas, it was necessary to cut a foreigner, as there were six more available, the chosen one was Gabriel Novaes. As the Uruguayan is still a newcomer to Morumbi, the coaching staff judged that it was better for the defensive midfielder to focus on his physical condition.

Those chosen to face the team from Minas Gerais were Galeano, Calleri, Rigoni, Arboleda and Benítez, and the only one not to be fired was the Tricolor’s 8 shirt. This Saturday, São Paulo will face Atlético-MG in Morumbi and with Rojas’ return, the list will have two cuts, with the return of Orejuela in the next rounds, three foreigners will have to stay out of the squads.

The situation bothers the direction of Tricolor, which is already designing layoffs among the gringos, thinking of not having to deal with such a dilemma in the 2022 season. In terms of who should leave Morumbi, Rojas, Galeano and Benítez are the favorites. The trio’s contractual status helps to accelerate their expendable conditions. Galeano and Benítez are on loan, while Rojas has a contract to expire at the end of 2021. The information is from Globoesporte.com