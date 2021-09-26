Liverpool draws with Brentford in an absurd game, takes the lead and ‘dries up’ Brighton

THE Premier League have a new leader. Even fighting a real battle away from home, the Liverpool won the Brentford 3-2 in an electrifying duel and took the lead alone in the league table. The breathtaking match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The Reds’ goals were scored by Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah, who reached the 100th ball in the net in Anfield’s team shirt. Pinnock and Janelt have arranged for the owners of the house.

Electrifying, the match was marked by the coaches’ chess duel: creator and creature.

Admittedly a disciple of Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Frank proved that he managed to create his own version of the mind-blowing German teams. It was with this style that Brentford put the Reds to chase the ball, often undoing the visiting team’s lines.

If football is mirrored, the chances of a goal also followed the script. When Salah crashed into Raya’s exit and the ball was in the net, Ajer stretched out to save his team.

On the other side? The same! Mbeumo slap covering Alisson in the penalty area and Matip being Liverpool’s savior foot, in identical moves.

But if the bet was that the electrifying football of the two teams would not result in a ball in the net, nothing was done. In a great play rehearsed on the set piece, Toney confused the markers and found Pinnock in the second post to deflect to the goal.

Equality? It did, of course.

Attentive after a cross as measured by Henderson on the right, Diogo Jota showed opportunism to head to the back of the net leaving everything… equal.

The balance was so desired by Brentford that it required a true miracle from Raya when Diogo Jota had a chance to score a second for Liverpool.

If he started the match wasting the chance to score, Salah didn’t lose at the start of the complementary stage. Taking advantage of a huge throw by Fabinho, the Egyptian dominated and hit Raya’s exit, this time with no chance of deviation and counting on the confirmation of the VAR.

Brave and fighter, Brentford did not give up and returned to mirror the score. Like? With all the insistence of defensive midfielder Janelt, who appeared in the penalty area to take advantage of the bounce and push into the goal.

As it was remarkable in the second half, Liverpool returned to take the lead on the scoreboard with the individual quality of their players. That’s how, with a real thump from outside the area, Curtis Jones sent a kick to swell Raya’s nets again.

The fantastic clash at Brentford Community Stadium could not end any other way than on equal footing. In another opportunity, launching themselves on the attack, the home team saw a saving ball land at the feet of Yoane Wissa, who pouted to take it out of defense and send it to the back of the goal… leaving everything the same.

Championship situation

With a hard-fought draw in this round at Brentford Community Stadium, Liverpool takes the isolated lead in the Premier League, with 14 points added after six rounds. The team will now need to hope that the brighton don’t defeat the Crystal Palace in the derby that will be played on Monday (27).

The brave Brentford is still in the middle of the table in English, but now with 9 points gained.

The guy: Mohamed Salah

Scorer of Liverpool’s second goal in the match, Mohamed Salah made history in Saturday’s game. The Egyptian striker scored against Brentford for the 100th time for Liverpool in Premier League games. And he did it in the shortest time in history, in just 150 games.

Mohamed Salah celebrates goal for Liverpool Clive Rose/Getty Images

upcoming games

After the game this Saturday, Liverpool will return to the field on Tuesday (28), against Harbor, out of the house, by the UEFA Champions League. The Reds’ next appointment in the Premier League is scheduled for Sunday (03), in the derby against Manchester City.

Brentford, who rests midweek, will visit the West Ham at the London Olympics on Sunday, also for the English Championship.

Datasheet

GOALS: Ethan Pinnock (27′), Vitaly Janelt (63′) and Yoane Wissa (82′) for the Brentford; Diogo Jota (31′), Mohamed Salah (54′) and Curtis Jones (67′) for the Liverpool

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson and Pinnock; Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Canós and Henry; Toney and Mbeumo. TECHNICIAN: Thomas Frank

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson and Jones; Diogo Jota, Mané and Salah. TECHNICIAN: Jürgen Klopp