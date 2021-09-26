Located in Au, in So Joo da Barra, the second largest thermal plant in the country, shut down 04 days after starting operation

Four days after starting commercial operation, the GNA I thermoelectric plant presented technical problems with a risk to the gas supply system and was disconnected from the National Interconnected System (SIN) on Monday, 20th, at 11:38 am. The information was confirmed yesterday by the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

“The UTE, located in São João da Barra – Norte Fluminense, entered into commercial operation last Thursday, 16, and has an installed capacity of 1,300 MW”, pointed out the ONS.

GNA I, the country’s second largest thermal power plant, started commercial operations last week, with a delay in relation to the initial forecast that energy production will start in July. However, the plant ran into problems during operational tests carried out in March, when the steam turbine was damaged.

The thermal plant is considered fundamental to the government’s strategy of increasing the energy supply to the system, at a time when hydroelectric plants in the Southeast/Midwest face production restrictions due to the water crisis.

In a statement, the ONS informed that, “despite this unforeseen shutdown, there are other resources that can be used to minimize the impacts of this absence on energy generation and meet the needs of the SIN”.

One measure that has been adopted by the agency is the Voluntary Demand Reduction (RDV) program for large industrial consumers, and the energy saving incentive program for residential consumers and small businesses.

On Wednesday, the technical group of the Electric System Monitoring Committee (CMSE) approved an additional 205 megawatts (MW) reduction in demand from large industrial consumers. Before, the agency had approved the amount of 237 MW in adhesions to the program.

The industry segment that showed the greatest adherence to the program was metallurgy, followed by non-metallic minerals; chemicals; extraction of non-metallic minerals; food; wood, paper and cellulose; services; and vehicles.