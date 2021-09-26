Luciano Huck and Angelica celebrate the 9th birthday of their daughter, Eva: ”Our modern princess”

Eva, daughter of presenters Luciano Huck and Angélica turns 9 this Saturday, 25, and gets a declaration from her parents on social networks

party day at the house of Luciano Huck (50) and Angelica (47)! This Saturday, the youngest of the couple is completing another year of life!

On social networks, the daddies owls paid beautiful homage to the heiress Eve on her 9th birthday and made beautiful statements to her youngest daughter.

On his Instagram profile, the presenter posted a record riding a bike with Eva by the sea. “Today is her day, our brave and modern princess, full of personality, full-time dancer, who “tiktokeia” around the house, who fills us with joy, who opens that smile every time I arrive and presents me with the best hug from the world”, started by writing the artist.

“Today is the day to dig through the camera roll and look for an image that catches the eye and touches the heart…me and Eva pedaling around together during a beautiful sunset. And that’s how I wish this passionate father and this loving daughter follow the course of life, pioneering new paths and possibilities together day after day”

Angelica shared a video in which Eva appears having fun on a trampoline and showed all her love for the heiress. “My light! My girl turns 9 years old. Seeing the images in this video I can only thank you for choosing me as your mother! Happy, faithful, talented girl… loves animals, best friend of friends and family. Teach me all the days and awaken in me the best feelings! My Eva, I’m here applauding you, loving you always and forever. Viva!”, said the blonde.

Luciano and Angelica are also parents of Joaquim (16) and Benício (13).

Angelica pays tribute to Luciano Huck after leaving the ‘Caldeirão’

Recently, Angelica paid a tribute to her husband, Luciano Huck, after the last day of the presenter in charge of the program cauldron. “Today the last Huck Cauldron is on the air. What a beautiful cycle my love Luciano Huck lived. You made history. With an impeccable, dedicated and talented team. Gratitude for having participated in all of this. Let the new challenge come! I know you will do it with competence, dedication, love and respect for the public that accompanies you. Pride”, he wrote.

