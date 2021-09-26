Luxa rules out leaving Cruzeiro for late salary, but asks for a solution

Salaries at Cruzeiro are late, which has been a tonic since 2019, when the club entered a tide of problems that seems to have no end — including the first relegation to Serie B. And this lack of payment was the reason for the coach’s statement Vanderlei Luxemburgo on the eve of the game against CSA, tomorrow (26), at 4 pm, at Independência stadium, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The coach guaranteed the athletes’ commitment even with salary issues.

“Obviously, when I came here, I said to pay the salaries, as it was paid, and continue to pay on time. They’re not up to date, as everyone knows they’re not up to date, but I’ve talked to the players and in no time they are slacking off because of the salary, they are working,” said the coach in a video posted on Cruzeiro’s internet channels.

Last Thursday (23) President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who was on a trip to Europe for a management course approved by FIFA — commented on the issue of back wages. The manager said that the club was doing everything to bring this situation up to date. The Fox who to hire Vanderlei Luxemburgo promised that the salaries of players, coaching staff and employees would be kept up to date.

“I’ve already talked to players and the board, we’re looking for a solution. They know I’m dissatisfied, dissatisfied in the sense that payment is made to pay, the employer pays the employee. This is something that has to be done made,” commented Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues also mentioned that he would like to keep Vanderlei Luxemburgo for next year, regardless of what happens at the end of Serie B, whether with access to the First Division or not.

“I’m not leaving Cruzeiro because of that, it’s not something that crosses my mind. “Oh, they didn’t pay my salary, so I’m leaving and leaving Cruzeiro out of the blue. No, that’s not it, but I’ll keep going. demanding what they have to charge, that the manager is a partner of ours, that have if we have shown a lot of partner and, when he has been called to collaborate, he collaborates a lot, they find a solution so that we can put everything in order as it has to be in a company and in football,” commented the coach, who spoke about the athletes’ performance.

“Let it be clear that players have been giving a lot, because the results are happening, but I want a little more, to increase this percentage, to win more games. Now, we have a difficult game against the CSA, but we are able to do the result, we are looking for this result and nothing is getting in the way of our work. I’m counting on you in the game, being the center forward of our team”, he argued.