Maldini scores, Díaz decides in the end and Milan fights for the Italian leadership with victory against Spezia

This Saturday (25), spezia and Milan dueled for the sixth round of Italian Championship. Away from home, Stefano Pioli’s team won 2-1, with goals from Daniel Maldini and Brahim Díaz, in a match that was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. Daniele Verde cashed for the clients.

With the result, the Milan team is momentarily in the lead, with 16 points. Spezia, in turn, is in 17th place, with four.

In the next round, Milan visit the atalanta, on Sunday (03), at 3:45 pm (Brasilia). Spezia, in turn, plays away from home with the hellas verona, on the same day, at 10 am (from Brasília).

The game – The first half had little chance of goals for both teams. The best opportunity to open the scoring came from the visitors, in a header by Ante Rebic, close to the penalty spot, which passed close to the crossbar.

In the second half, Milan opened the scoring after just three minutes. Pierre Kalulu crossed into the area and found Daniel Maldini, Cesare’s grandson and Paolo Maldini’s son, Milan legends, head-on to the back of the net.

At 35, Spezia reached the tie. Daniele Verde received it inside the area and hit the goal, with a deflection that took goalkeeper Mike Maignan out of the game.

Milan reacted and managed to open up again on the scoreboard at 42. Saelemaekers found Brahim Díaz in the area, who placed the ball in the back of the goal and gave the victory to Milan.