Man asks for divorce on the grounds that his wife does not take a shower every day

In a recent and unusual incident, a Muslim, identified only as Aman, resident of a village in Uttar Pradesh (India), asked for a divorce alleging that the woman does not take a shower every day. The case was discovered only when the wife presented a complaint in the Women’s Protection agency of Aligarh to protect your marriage.

The agency has offered counseling sessions for both partners as a means of saving the marriage and relationship.

“One woman submitted a written complaint to us stating that her husband gave the triple talaq on the pretext that she does not shower every day. We are offering counseling to the couple and their parents to save their marriage.”, said a counselor working at the agency in Aligarh, according to the website “India.com”. The two have been married for two years and have a child.

According to Muslim faith a man has to utter “talaq” three times to validate a divorce petition. It is a “instant divorce“according to Islamic custom. In 2019, India’s parliament abolished the practice, but it remains strong in more remote parts of the country. Indian premier Narendra Modi called the triple talaq a “archaic and medieval practice’.

Women’s rights advocacy group campaign against the ‘triple talaq’ Photo: Disclosure

“The man, during counseling, told us repeatedly and firmly that he wants to end his relationship with his wife. He also asked us to help him get a divorce because his wife doesn’t take a shower every day.”, added the counselor.

Aman also stated that whenever he asks his wife to take a shower, they have an ugly fight, with many insults.

“We’re trying to advise a man not to break up his wife’s marriage as it’s a minor problem and one that can be resolved. We’re also trying to make him understand that divorce can also affect the child’s education.”, concluded the counselor.