Man dies after drinking 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes

Six hours after ingesting massive doses of the soda, he began to experience severe pain and vomit intensely.

Quickly taken to the hospital, he was found to have a racing heart, low blood pressure, and rapid breathing. A CT scan revealed high levels of carbonated soda residues in the intestinal walls and in the hepatic vein, responsible for supplying blood to the liver.

The picture indicated that the young man had suffered liver ischemia (hepatic shock) caused by lack of oxygen in the liver.

Doctors tried to release the gas accumulated in his digestive system to ease the pain and administered medication to protect vital functions, but the patient died after 18 hours of hospitalization.

Doctors, however, said they did not believe the patient had died from a “coca-cola overdose.”

According to experts, the chances of someone dying after consuming 1.5 liters of the soda are “incredibly unlikely”, although the high consumption of a carbonated drink may have contributed to aggravate the patient’s health condition.

The case was published in detail in the specialized journal “Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology.” (With information from the NY Post)