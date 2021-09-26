Managers want Vale (VALE3), even after the drop in ore

Business

Iron ore has returned to the topic of economic news in recent days. The downfall of the raw material was expected, but it happened quickly, amidst the crisis in the real estate sector in China. What happens on the other side of the world impacts business here, especially in the Valley (VALLEY3).

The mining company lost its position as the most valuable company in Latin America with the recent falls, and investors are increasingly asking themselves: is it still worth buying the Vale shares?

According to experts heard by Suno News, even though prices are still attractive for purchase, short-term noise still causes instability and makes forecasts cloudy.

Furthermore, there are a number of reasons to be concerned about the level of ore due to its uncertain demand.

However, the raw material’s negotiated value in the market is still above the production cost, which could be a trigger for Vale, which produces higher quality ore and, consequently, more costly.

But, everything depends on how the Chinese economy, based on more than 30% in the real estate sector, will react to government stimulus amidst the crisis introduced by Evergrande in recent days.

Vale keeps creating value and making lots of money

There are those who no longer trust Vale’s level. In a recent report, UBS bank recommended the sale of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of the company due to the uncertainties of iron ore.

Despite the falls suffered by the company, the scenario is still positive for most specialists.

“I see that the correction was already considerable. It has already dropped 30% from the peak in May. And, thinking of an iron ore at US$ 100 per ton, there is still a lot of value”, he comments Priscilla Araújo, variable income manager of Macro Capital.

While there is noise, without any certainty about what will be done with Evergrande, all “metallic” papers, whether ore or steel, should suffer more, according to the manager, “but the story is positive for the medium and long term deadlines”.

THE Vale’s quotation it is an immediate response to the growth prospects of the world and China. Naturally, the company’s Ebitda is directly proportional to the price of ore, but it doesn’t stop there.

“Whoever was entering the paper when the ore was at US$ 220 a ton, was entering a totally speculative movement. We see that Vale has other positive structural characteristics in addition to the price of the commodity”, he says Mauricio Pedrosa, manager at Arena Capital Asset.

Vale’s intrinsic qualities, such as its operational efficiency and higher quality ore, make Arena — purchased in Vale a long time ago — not interested in doing “market timing” with the papers.

In terms of ore price level, Pedrosa says that there is no conclusive answer, even because of the speculative nature of the commodity. “What can be said is that with a ton around US$ 100, or even less, Vale still makes a lot of money.”

What the Evergrande crisis represents for the ore market

THE everlarge it is the second largest developer in China and has the largest debt among all companies in the sector on the planet. There are about US$300 billion in commitments (approximately R$1.6 trillion). In comparative terms, they are about 31% of the entire Brazilian stock exchange.

Since the middle of this year, the real estate sector has decelerated strongly in the China. Contracted sales in August fell 13% month-on-month, to the equivalent of US$5.9 billion.

The company said the drop in sales would put too great pressure on cash flow and its liquidity. The possibility of default is real.

The company not only has liabilities in the financial market, but also related to deliveries to consumers. The conglomerate has leveraged itself too much and may not be able to handle it.

After the crisis, the iron ore market it is affected first because of the chance of lower demand by the developer and its peers, and also by the distrust that the segment itself will pass on to investors and creditors.

“The big question is whether it will be able to pay the short-term interest. But the magnitude draws attention. We are talking about the biggest liability of a company in the real estate sector in the world”, says Araújo.

According to her, the most important point of observation at this moment is that the chinese government wants to demonstrate that it aims to end the property price bubble.

“But the medicine he can give can be very bitter,” he says. The market has priced Evergrande “bleeding” but still not breaking, with the Chinese state proposing some intervention — such as transforming the conglomerate into a state-owned company.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) injected 120 billion yuan ($18.6 billion) into the country’s banking system through reverse repurchase agreements.

Even so, concerns remain. One of Evergrande’s subsidiaries said it would pay interest on its bonds last Thursday (23). However, the amount equivalent to US$ 83.5 million, which is negligible in relation to the total liabilities, was not paid and the company did not make any statement.

Calm! Commodity drop was expected by the market

Iron ore reached its all-time high in July this year, when it reached US$ 220 a ton.

Investors (or speculators) were in a frenzy given the recent global economic recovery — which traditionally refers to huge infrastructure investment packages.

But since then, there has been no party. The commodity has already lost more than 50% of its value, returning to the smallest brands in over a year.

According to the manager, seasonally, a deceleration in the price of raw material is expected from the third quarter onwards, although the process has been accelerated.

“What impacted the price the most were the restrictions on steel production in China; the economy itself is weaker, with investments in infrastructure and the real estate sector weaker than months ago and energy shortages in some regions.”

The Chinese government — which now finds itself at a crossroads to save Evergrande in some way — had already sought to stop the soaring property prices, which has slowed down the import of ore recently.

In addition, the Chinese state has also implemented a series of restrictions on steel production in the country, with the objective of achieving climate goals.

“The Evergrande crisis was the icing on the cake of these questions regarding the ore price“, comments Pedrosa.

For him, both at the time when it was at its historic high, and now during market instability, making any short-term forecast for iron ore is purely speculative. “Valuation accepts everything.”

THE Valley, according to the expert, has structural triggers that make his business practically bulletproof during times of crisis. At least until now.