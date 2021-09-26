Many have forgotten the numbers of Cantillo playing for Corinthians

@style.lds



on 9/25/2021 at 12:27 pm

Guys, forget something…

Quality calls for quality, before Cantillo looked in front of him and saw Gabriel, and a bunch of players without skill and quality.

The only one was the mosquito.

Now he looks ahead and sees a lot of quality, he knows whether to play for Willian, Giuliano, Renato or Guedes, the guys will dominate on the chest and know what he’s going to do with the ball, he knows that if the ball comes back it will come back with quality, rounded and not square the way it came back.

We always ask for quality in the team and now there is, we hope for this quality to stand out on the field…

If you look at it, it’s the team the fans asked for years ago, a light team, with quality and a team that plays forward.

Who plays to win…

Before I complained about 2.3 steering wheels.

Now there is a pity that knows how to go out to the game that has quality and people complaining.