Many have forgotten the numbers of Cantillo playing for Corinthians

@masukat.march
on 09/25/2021 at 20:03
Today he is doing very well. Burning my tongue.
@kyouma.trtta
on 9/25/2021 at 6:38 pm
He’s not bad. But you can’t play alone, let alone 1 wheel.
Playing with 2 steering wheels having a good 1 steering wheel on the side, unfortunately never had that.
@rogerio.osorio
on 09/25/2021 at 18:31
I don’t care what Cantillo number. This guy doesn’t have it, doesn’t have panache, doesn’t mark anyone, doesn’t have physical imposition? Does it disgust me to see his unwillingness on the field?
@Corinthian.root1
on 9/25/2021 at 5:28 pm
That’s not the issue, the issue is that it’s going to be the first wheel, with Cantillio being the second wheel
@roberto.dias4
on 09/25/2021 at 4:18 pm
Problem that before he played with two more defensive midfielders, now he has to score alone. Even more against a team that lives on counterattack.
@ragnarmaloker
on 9/25/2021 at 4:17 pm
Today only God convinces me that this cantillo plays ball, nothing makes me believe anymore.
@style.lds
on 9/25/2021 at 12:27 pm
Guys, forget something…
Quality calls for quality, before Cantillo looked in front of him and saw Gabriel, and a bunch of players without skill and quality.
The only one was the mosquito.
Now he looks ahead and sees a lot of quality, he knows whether to play for Willian, Giuliano, Renato or Guedes, the guys will dominate on the chest and know what he’s going to do with the ball, he knows that if the ball comes back it will come back with quality, rounded and not square the way it came back.
We always ask for quality in the team and now there is, we hope for this quality to stand out on the field…
If you look at it, it’s the team the fans asked for years ago, a light team, with quality and a team that plays forward.
Who plays to win…
Before I complained about 2.3 steering wheels.
Now there is a pity that knows how to go out to the game that has quality and people complaining.
@eduardo.prado7
on 9/25/2021 at 12:16 pm
Player dead. Do not run. Do not attack. Don’t fight. Does not kick in goal. Hits one long pass every 5.6 games. It lives on flashes.
For most of the game, it’s one less on the field. It should never be considered as a starter against Palmeira.
@adrian.souza24
on 9/25/2021 at 12:10 pm
@brother.da.faithful
on 09/25/2021 at 11:56 am
A defensive midfielder just isn’t working, the guy is like a cockroach dizzy running everywhere, the midfield is very passive, doesn’t bite on the marking, then it’s a party for the opponent