Marcão may break Muricy’s record for Fluminense’s longest unbeaten coach in Brasileirão | Rio de Janeiro

The game Fluminense x Bragantino this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT) at Maracanã, has one more ingredient for Marcão. In addition to the possibility of entering the qualifying zone for the Pre-Libertadores in case of victory, the coach can break the club’s unbeaten record in Brazilian Championships, which belongs to Muricy Ramalho and has already been equaled by the current commander.

2010 title coach, Muricy was 15 games undefeated in the tricolor tri-championship campaign, between the fourth and the 18th round. The undefeated streak began with a 2-1 victory in a Fla-Flu, which ended a two-year, three-month and 16-day fast without beating the rival, and went to 1-1 with Palmeiras at Maracanã. Before the unbeaten record fell into a 2-1 defeat by Guarani at the Golden Earring, there were 10 wins and five draws. A benefit of 77.7%.

Fluminense 2 x 1 Flamengo (Maracanã) Atlético-MG 1 x 3 Fluminense (Mineirão) Fluminense 2 x 1 Vitória (Maracanã) Avaí 0 x 3 Fluminense (Hangover) Fluminense 1 x 1 Grêmio Prudente (Maracanã) Santos 0 x 1 Fluminense (Vila Belmiro) Fluminense 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracanã) Botafogo 1 x 1 Fluminense (Nilton Santos) Fluminense 3 x 1 Athletico-PR (Maracanã) 1 x 2 Fluminense Guild (Olympic) Fluminense 3 x 0 Internacional (Maracanã) Vasco 2 x 2 Fluminense (Maracanã) Goiás 0 x 3 Fluminense (Serra Dourada) Fluminense 2 x 2 São Paulo (Maracanã) Fluminense 1 x 1 Palm Trees (Maracanã)

With 15 games unbeaten at Brasileirão, Marcão equals Muricy’s mark at Fluminense

Unlike Muricy, Marcão’s invincibility wasn’t in just one edition: the sequence takes the end of the last Brasileirão, from the 30th to the 38th round, and the current passage after the dismissal of Roger Machado, from the 17th to the 21st round. Between the 1-0 victory over Sport at Nilton Santos to the 2-2 with Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal, there were nine triumphs and six draws. A utilization of 73.3%. The coach had two defeats in this period, but both in the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense 1 x 0 Sport (Nilton Santos) Coritiba 3 x 3 Fluminense (Couto Pereira) Fluminense 2 x 0 Botafogo (São Januário) Fluminense 3 x 0 Goiás (Nilton Santos) Bahia 0 x 1 Fluminense (Fonte Nova) Fluminense 0 x 0 Atlético-MG (Maracanã) Ceará 1 x 3 Fluminense (Castelão) Santos 1 x 1 Fluminense (Vila Belmiro) Fluminense 2 x 0 Fortaleza (Maracanã) Fluminense 1 x 1 Atlético-MG (São Januário) Fluminense 2 x 0 Bahia (Maracanã) Fluminense 1 x 1 Youth (Maracanã) Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fluminense (Arena Condá) Fluminense 2 x 1 São Paulo (Maracanã) Cuiabá 2 x 2 Fluminense (Arena Pantanal)

After Marcão and Muricy, the next Fluminense coaches with the greatest unbeaten record in the Brasileirão are Abel Braga, who went 12 games without losing in the fourth-championship campaign in 2012, and Cuca, who stayed 11 games in the miraculous run to escape relegation in 2009.

