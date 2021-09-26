Marcio Garcia explains kiss in Bolsonaro in 2018

During the “conversation with bial” last Friday (25), Marcio Garcia explained one of the great controversies involving his name since 2018. The presenter appears kissing on the cheek the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, in a video. The record is used to accuse Marcio of being in favor of the politician.

According to Marcio, the joke was to “make fun of that homophobia thing”, but he did not deny that he voted for Bolsonaro. “I’m that guy like that: I always try to see the best in everyone, I tell my children: even the person who is actually arrested, caged, incarcerated, I think everyone deserves to be heard. I hate to judge, let alone condemn,” he said.

“There’s a story of mine that a lot of people must have seen, a kiss I gave Bolsonaro: that was an event. I went to play a joke on him because of homophobia. He asked for a picture and I said: ‘Only if you’re kissing, but you won’t fall in love, because I’m already married’. I went to make fun of him and I got sick because what was registered was the kissing scene”, he added. “I don’t have a pet politician and I never will,” he concluded.

