Maria Isis ‘betrays’ José Alfredo and finds a new lover to outwit Marta · TV News

In Império, Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will find a new lover to outwit Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) from the hideout of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). Upon seeing the madame on the court of the Santa Teresa samba school, the redhead will grab Antoninho (Roberto Bomfim) and announce that the two are together in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Suspicious of her husband’s farce, the rich woman will follow the little redhead’s footsteps to discover the whereabouts of the commander in the scenes planned to air from the this Monday’s chapter (27) .

The receptionist at Vicente’s restaurant (Rafael Cardoso) will enter the samba school’s shed, and the madame will be convinced that the “man in black” is there.

“But it’s really my husband’s face! Mixing with the poor to look like one more”, Maria Clara’s mother (Andréia Horta) will say to the driver. She will get out of the vehicle and head to the association. Antoninho will receive the “empress” at the door and will prevent her from entering.

“Stop being cynical and don’t waste any more of my precious time… I came to talk to my husband and that’s exactly what I’m going to do now”, will argue the dondoca.

The two will start to argue, and Isis and José Alfredo will listen to everything. The redhead will ask the Commander to flee through the back. She will go to the shed door. “Your husband is dead. So let him rest in peace and move on. Do as I do”, the young woman will lie.

Then Magnólia’s daughter (Zezé Polessa) will grab the president of the samba school: “I thought you never came, love… I was about to give up and go home.”

