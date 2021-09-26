Marlon Moraes is knocked out and extends bad phase in the UFC

Current number six in the bantamweight ranking (61 kg), Marlon Moraes lost to Georgian Merab Dvalishvili in the Octagon of UFC 266, in Las Vegas (USA), and suffered his fourth setback (three consecutive) in his last five appearances In the event. The Brazilian faces the worst phase of his career.

Despite connecting a knockdown early in the match, Marlon got tired of beating a rival who proved unstoppable. Still in the first round, the athlete from Georgia had already reversed the pace of the dispute and pressed with blows on the ground, precisely where the fight ended in the next round.

At 30 years old and owner of seven consecutive victories in the biggest MMA organization in the world, Merab, currently number 11 in the official ranking of the category, should climb important positions in the table. In turn, the Brazilian athlete lives a delicate moment in the show that, at times, fires fighters with bad sequences like this one.

The fight

After a minute of respect and analysis between the athletes, Marlon went on the attack and brought down his rival with a left hook to the chin. Afterwards, the Brazilian tried to define the confrontation and imposed attacks without stopping for more than a minute in front of an almost defenseless rival. However, the athlete from Georgia not only resisted, but ended the initial stage from above attacking on the ground and pound. Marlon 10 x 9 Merab.

More tired, Marlon received a right cross in the first seconds of the second round and fell, quickly being received by the feared ground and pound of Merab, who by this time already proved to have an enviable physical preparation. From below, the Brazilian tried to defend himself as he could, but the referee stopped his actions before the bell sounded.

Follow the results of UFC 266:

Merab Dvalishvili knocked out Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round;

Dan Hooker defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision;

Chris Daukaus knocked out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the 2nd round;

Taila Santos defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision;

Jalin Turner submitted Uro? Measured? in the 1st round;

Nick Maximov defeated Cody Brundage via unanimous decision;

Matthew Semelsberger knocked out Martin Sano Jr. in the 1st round;

Jonathan Pearce submitted Omar Morales in the 2nd round.