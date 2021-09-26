Maurílio is expelled from the company after José Alfredo’s arrest

In the next chapters of Empire, a meeting will take place at the company after the arrest of José Alfredo (Alexander Nero). Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will appear during the meeting and will point out that the marriage to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will no longer happen.

“I only see two possibilities: one is for him to return the money he owes me. Or, as we know he doesn’t have a penny anymore, give it to Império, which is what I most want in life”, will point the villain.

“Get out! Get out of here, you bastard! We just found out that our father is alive and you’re coming here to talk about money?”, will ask Maria Clara (Andreia Horta). “Look how you talk to me, shitty preppy! I’m not going to get out of this story at a loss. Get ready, I’ll get even heavier”, will guarantee Maurílio, leaving the place.

“Silviano (Othon Bastos), calls a locksmith and has all the keys to the house changed. Under no circumstances do you let this rogue put his feet inside the house”, will order Marta over the phone. Then the empress will point out that the company is at serious risk.

