Mauro Cezar: The ball is a problem for Abel Ferreira, not for Roger Guedes – 25/09/2021

Roger Guedes’ goal in a beautiful plot initiated by Renato Augusto, with a pass from Giuliano, opened the scoring in Itaquera. Corinthians in advantage, an old problem for Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira, the ball.

With the home team retreating to attract the rival, the Palmeirenses had to take responsibility for the game. And they created nothing. It was like that for a good part of the first half, except for Gabriel Menino’s goal, with the ball just deflecting Roger Guedes.

Shortly before the tie, the author of the first goal of the fight was offside in what would be the 2-0, in a quick play pulled by Willian who finally fitted. With the score equal, obviously the possession returned to Corinthians, against a bureaucratic Palmeiras.

The match was on its way to end on an equal footing when Roger Guedes defined it in a beautiful individual play and a wonderful finish. In the marking, Gabriel Menino was “boy”, offered his side for the cut and the indefensible kick.

End of fasting of the Corinthians team, which has not defeated its rival since the return of football after the stoppage of the beginning of the pandemic. And the Palmeira season should be put into play on Tuesday, against Atlético, in Belo Horizonte, by Libertadores.

