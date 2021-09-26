Maverick Viñales’ cousin dies after accident in Jerez

Dean Berta Vinales died tragically after crashing in the opening race of the weekend of the World Supersport 300, in Jerez, Spain.

The cousin of the MotoGP rider, Maverick Vinales, Dean Berta was one of five drivers involved in the crash at turn 2 at the start of lap 11, along with Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz.

The race was immediately red flagged by the stewards, with Kawasaki driver Jeffrey Buis declared the winner based on the results of the last completed lap.

Just over two hours after the end of the race, the World Superbike announced in a statement that the 15-year-old had died following the crash.

“The pilot suffered serious injuries to his head and chest,” the statement said. “The medical vehicles arrived at the scene immediately and the pilot was seen at the track, in the ambulance and at the circuit’s Medical Center.”

“Despite the best efforts of the team, the Medical Center has announced that Berta Viñales has unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.”

Organizers had already decided to cut back on activities for the rest of the day, canceling the WSBK and World Supersport races that were scheduled for late afternoon.

Viñales was competing in his inaugural WorldSSP300 season on a Yamaha this year, racing for the Viñales Racing Team, which was founded by Maverick’s father Angel earlier this year to promote young Spanish talent.

Viñales achieved his best result with fourth place in the second race at Magny-Cours earlier this month and placed 10th on the grid for this weekend’s WorldSSP300 races in his country.

