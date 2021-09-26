Mbappé complains about Neymar during Paris Saint-Germain victory

Striker Kylian Mbappé complained about Neymar during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Montpellier last Saturday. After the second goal of Mauricio Pochettino’s team, scored by Draxler and with the Brazilian’s assistance, the Frenchman was caught by the cameras of “Canal+” talking to Gueye and saying “it won’t pass to me”.

Mbappé left the field at 42 minutes of the second stage and dissatisfied with some decisions taken by the PSG shirt number 10. And Neymar’s assistance for the German to give the scorer final numbers came moments after the 22-year-old took a seat on the bench.

After three seasons of acting together and signaling a lot of partnership in the locker room, this is the first time that there’s been a more vehement complaint among fellow club members. And so far there have been no comments from either party on the case.

Mbappé’s dissatisfaction with Neymar takes place in a context in which the Frenchman sought a departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the last transfer window, but was prevented from wearing the merengue shirt. With a contract until 2022, it remains to be seen how Pochettino will manage this situation.