MC Gui tells what he heard from Nego do Borel at dawn

MC GUI was one of the pawns that most affected the expulsion of Borel in The Farm 13. After asking the confinement colleagues not to comment on the situation that they did not witness and Victor Pecoraro showing distrust with the situation, the singer decided to give his opinion about what happened on Saturday morning (25).

“Just what I saw was enough for the public to want to take it [do programa]. He was drunk. I told him several times to stop. I told him to be careful while still at the party. And there may still have been more things that we didn’t see”, pondered the funkeiro.

The artist, then, decided to remember some recent facts of Leno Maicon’s life outside of confinement: “As far as I know, he is legally responsible for some stops about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend [Duda Reis]. I told him to be careful”.

In the sequence, the voice of the hit O Bonde Passau spoke again about what he heard during the night after the second party of the rural reality series: “I heard some heavy stops of him saying: ‘It’s still soft’ and the girl lying on her side”. Erasmo Viana confirmed MC Gui’s story: “He really said ‘it’s still soft’”.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!