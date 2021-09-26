Medrado says he doesn’t know how he will pay the termination fine

Fernanda Medrado, former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) who gave up on the rural reality show, made her first speech since leaving the program. She confirmed that she lost the fee and the car she had won and said that she does not know how she will pay the fine for the termination of her contract with the network.

The singer said that dealing with people she admires calling her “arregona” has been painful. “I start watching things [do programa] and I get worse, my God!”.

“I want to disappear. Feeling like crap. God only knows what I went through! I just want not to exist right now!”, he confessed. Medrado left the program after feeling psychologically shaken. She had already entered the program facing problems after going through a troubled relationship and the death of her manager.

Seeing people I’m a fan call me “ARREGONA” It hurts so much.

I lost the car, my fee, I’m going to pay a fine I don’t know how, I start watching things and I get worse, my God! What a desire to disappear feeling like trash. Only God knows what I went through!

I just want not to exist right now! — Medrado (@medradome) September 25, 2021