Medrado says he doesn’t know how he will pay the termination fine

by

Fernanda Medrado, former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) who gave up on the rural reality show, made her first speech since leaving the program. She confirmed that she lost the fee and the car she had won and said that she does not know how she will pay the fine for the termination of her contract with the network.

The singer said that dealing with people she admires calling her “arregona” has been painful. “I start watching things [do programa] and I get worse, my God!”.

“I want to disappear. Feeling like crap. God only knows what I went through! I just want not to exist right now!”, he confessed. Medrado left the program after feeling psychologically shaken. She had already entered the program facing problems after going through a troubled relationship and the death of her manager.

