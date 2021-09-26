Mega-Sena: check out the dozens drawn this Saturday

RIO — Caixa held this Saturday night in the city of São Paulo the draw for the contest 2.412 of the Mega-Sena. The six dozen drawn were: 09 – 16 – 34 – 36 – 49 – 60.
Read: Elderly person spends 32 days in prison in AL and dies after court recognizes that detention was improper
The prize for this Saturday’s contest is worth R$7 million. The draw was broadcast live on social media. To follow along, just search for @LoteriasCAIXAOficial on Facebook or search for the CAIXA channel on YouTube.
Drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. When there are no hits, the value accumulates for the next competition. Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. At the end of this period, the amount is transferred to the National Treasury, which makes the investment in FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.
Video: Alderman of Belo Horizonte is barred at Cristo for not presenting proof of vaccination
Mega-Sena bets can be placed until 7pm at accredited lottery outlets, online or in the lottery app. The value of a simple guess is R$4.50.
quinine
Caixa also held the draw for the 5,667 Quina contest, this Saturday. The dozens drawn were: 21 – 67 – 09 – 71 – 54. The prize drawn was R$ 3.3 million.