Mega-Sena: check the result this Saturday (25); prize is BRL 7 million

Caixa held last Saturday night (25th) the draw for the contest 2.412 of the Mega-Sena, with an accumulated prize of R$ 7 million. The event took place shortly after 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loteria Caixa, in São Paulo.

In the next few hours, Caixa, the bank responsible for the draw, must disclose if the prize has accumulated or if there are any winners. Check out the dozens drawn: 09-16-34-36-49-60

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).