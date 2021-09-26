Mercedes changes engine and puts Bottas to score Verstappen in Russia

Felipe Drugovich hit very hard on his return to the Formula 2 grid in Russia (Video: Reproduction)

Sunday (26) in Russia starts with surprising news. Mercedes announced that it will change the engine of Valtteri Bottas’ car, causing the Finn to lose ten positions on the starting grid of the soon-to-be race. Thus, Bottas drops from seventh to 17th place.

According to the note published by the FIA, Mercedes decided to change some elements in the already new power unit in car #77 – which had been completely replaced in the last race in Italy. The parts themselves are with new combustion engine (ICE), turbo and power generator (MGU-H).

Valtteri Bottas will comply with Mercedes order: Mark Max Verstappen in Russia (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

In practice, Mercedes plays with the regulation under the bass and tries to get Bottas to score Max Verstappen, who was also punished for this stage in Sochi.

Like the Finn himself in Monza, the Dutchman starts last because the entire Honda power unit itself was put into Red Bull’s #33 car.

Mercedes itself admitted that this is a “tactical change”. Thus, Bottas will be used as a key player in the fight for the title of the 2021 season to prevent Verstappen from climbing the peloton and getting points in the Russian GP.

Lewis Hamilton, who would be singled out favorite to win, has a complicated task: starting only fourth due to the circumstances of Saturday’s standings, especially in the final minutes in Q3. With the track drying out, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams took advantage of the moment to put on slick tires. Mercedes took a while to do the same, but they didn’t expect Hamilton to make an unexpected mistake in the pits’ entrance, knocking the car lightly.

Alfa Romeo changes Giovinazzi gears and causes another penalty on the grid

Another team that announced changes this Sunday morning was Alfa Romeo. Hinwil’s team opted to change the gears of Antonio Giovinazzi’s car. In this way, the Italian will lose five grid positions soon in Sochi.

But due to engine changes for Max Verstappen, Nicholas Latifi and Valtteri Bottas, Giovinazzi, who only managed 18th time in Saturday’s standings in Russia, will start ahead of the three in 16th.

The Russian GP is scheduled to start soon, at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday.