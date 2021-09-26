Michael Jordan’s son assaults hospital workers in Arizona | nba

Jeffrey Jordan, 32, the oldest son of the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, was accused of attacking a hospital team in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday night. The information was initially given on the TMZ website.

According to the publication, Jeffrey was at a bar called Casa Amigos in town when he “fell and hit his head,” according to police reports. The same agents said the son of the legendary former Chicago Bulls player became aggressive as bar security guards tried to take him out of the establishment to receive first aid.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took Jeffrey to a local hospital. When he arrived and was received by nurses and other staff members of the emergency room and then when he was taken care of by the medical team.

A report for serious assault, which is a felony, was filed by hospital staff and forwarded by police to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the Scottsdale area.

Despite the situation, Jeffrey was not arrested or formally charged with a felony. Until this Saturday morning, according to TMZ, he was still at the site receiving help.

Sources close to Jeffrey, heard by the site, claim that Michael Jordan’s son was totally disoriented after he hit his head in the bar.